Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah on target as NorthEast United draw in India

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah scored as NorthEast United drew 2-2 with Odisha in the Indian Super League on Tuesday.



Appiah, 30, scored from the penalty spot in the second half of the pulsating encounter.



His goal gave NorthEast the lead on 65 minutes after Benjamin Lambot had cancelled out Mauricio Diego's early strike.



However, Odisha drew level in the 67th minute through South African Cole Alexander to snatch a point.



Appiah was taken off in the 71st minute with his place taken by Khassa Camara.



The goal was the former Crystal Palace attacker's third of the season, having played eight games.

