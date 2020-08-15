Soccer News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere powers Willem II to victory over VVV-Venlo

Striker, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was on target for Willem II in their comeback 2-1 win over VVV-Venlo in a friendly game on Friday.



The 26-year-old pulled parity for the side on 55 minutes after Evert Linthorst had opened the scoring.



Mike Ndayishimiye scored the match-winner on 62 minutes to end regulation time.



The Ghanaian, who joined the Dutch Eredivisie side after clinching the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, is expected to be key for the side in his debut season.



He has already hits the ground running after scoring in a friendly match ahead of the start of the full blown season.

