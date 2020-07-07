Sports News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian striker Ebenezer Assifuah starts training with French side Pau FC

Ghanaian striker Ebenezer Assifuah has started training with the French side Pau Football Club according to reports.



The 26-year-old has held his first training session with the newly promoted Ligue 2 side since joining on a free transfer.



The former Ghana U20 star parted ways with Le Havre following the expiration of his contract.



He featured only six times in Ligue 2 this season.



The former FC Sion attacker has spent the last three seasons in France at Le Havre FC following an impressive spell in Switzerland.



Assifuah sealed the move to the Yellow and Blue outfit last month after putting pen to paper.



Assifuah has teamed up with a former trainer at Sion, Didier Tholot at the club based in Pau, Pyrénées-Atlantiques.



The Ghanaian striker was a key member of the Ghana squad at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup tournament in Turkey.



He finished the tournament as the leading goal scorer with 6 goals.

