Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker Cody Gakpo delighted to sign new long-term deal with PSV Eindhoven

Cody Mathes Gakpo has renewed his contract with the Dutch side

Ghanaian striker Cody Mathes Gakpo has expressed his happiness after putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.



The 21-year-old came through the youth system before eventually breaking into the first-team.



Gakpo has become a key member of Roger Schmidt's side since, plundering 17 goals and registering 17 assists in 70 appearances in all competitions.



This season, he has scored an impressive seven goals in just 11 games so far.



Speaking to PSV TV, Gakpo said, "I am super proud of course, just like my family. It’s been long, but I feel at home and at ease here."



"Of course, it plays a role that I feel good here, but it also fits in with the step-by-step plan that I have made for my own career with the people around me."



Talks over a new contract were opened towards the end of last season as several clubs showed interest in acquiring his services, but the highly-rated striker has now committed his long-term future to PSV on a deal that is believed to run until the summer of 2025.



He has featured for the Netherlands U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-21 but still eligible to play for Ghana or Togo.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.