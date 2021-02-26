Soccer News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh scores in Yeni Malatyaspor away draw against Genclerbirligi

Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Tetteh was on target for Yeni Malatyaspor on Friday in their draw against Genclerbirligi SK in the Turkish Superlig.



Malatyaspor failed to hold on to their first-half lead as they drew 1-1 with the hosts at the Eryaman Stadium in Ankara.



Tetteh netted the game's opener in the 34th minute connecting a pass from Mustafa Eskihellac.



An own goal by goalkeeper Ertac Ozbir on the hour mark got Genclerbirligi on level terms.



The 23-year-old has now scored three goals in 20 matches in the Turkish top-flight this season.