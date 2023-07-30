Ghanaian striker Basit Seidu joins Al-Hilal

Sports News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian young talent, Basit Seidu, is set to embark on an exciting new journey in Sudan as he joins the prestigious Al-Hilal Sporting Club.



The 19-year-old striker completed his transfer from Accra Lions after an impressive breakthrough season in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



Accra Lions officially confirmed Basit Seidu's departure, extending their best wishes to him for his future with Al-Hilal SC.



The Ghanaian club expressed pride in the young striker's achievements and acknowledged his significant contributions during the previous season.



Following his unveiling by Al Hilal, Basit Seidu expressed his eagerness to begin this new chapter of his career. He is determined to work hard and contribute to the success of his new club.



During his standout campaign with Accra Lions, Basit Seidu netted an impressive total of seven goals in 23 league appearances in the Ghana Premier League. Now, as he enters his debut season in the Sudanese Premier League, the young talent will be eager to continue his goal-scoring form and make a lasting impact with Al-Hilal SC.



The move to a club of Al-Hilal's stature represents a significant opportunity for Basit Seidu to showcase his abilities on a bigger stage and further develop his skills as a footballer.