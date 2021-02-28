Sports News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian striker Anas Mohammed scores as Black Leopards edge AmaZulu in Nedbank Cup

Anas Mohammed celebrates with a team mate

Ghanaian striker Anas Mohammed netted for scored Black Leopards FC in their 1-0 win over AmaZulu FC in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.



Anas put up an impressive performance as he bagged the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute at the Thohoyandou Stadium to in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.



Lidoda Duvha broke the deadlock seven minutes after the restart. Tsheamo Mashoene whipped in a fine cross from the left flank, Lifa Hlongwane nodded the ball down and Anas had an easy finish from close range for 1-0.



This is the Ghanaian's 3rd goal for Leopards in four days as he netted a brace on Tuesday when they beat Golden Arrows 2-1 in the South African Premier League.



His compatriots Edwin Gyimah and Mumuni Abubakar also featured for Black Leopards FC.



Black Leopards FC will shift focus back to the DStv Premiership on Tuesday, March 2, as they visit Maritzburg United.