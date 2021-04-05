Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu hits double figures in Estoril Praia away draw

Sports News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian youngster Abdul-Aziz Yakubu reached double figures in the Liga Portugal 2 on Saturday when Estoril Praia drew with FC Vizela.



Estoril threw away an early lead as they held Vizela at home to a 1-1 stalemate at the Estadio de Vizela.



Yakubu opened the scoring of the game which was also his 10th goal in the Portuguese second-tier this campaign as early as the 12th minute.



Vizela pulled parity through forward Andre Soares just four minutes after the hour mark.



Yakubu has now scored netted 13 goals in 28 matches in all competitions where he has also provided three assists in the process.



The 22-year-old forward will return to Portuguese Primera Liga side Vitoria Guimaraes at the end of the season when his loan spell at Estoril expires.