Soccer News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian sport startup, ‘Ds Football’ to stage Africa’s first digital football scouting tournament

Six juvenile football teams from Ghana will compete in the novel DS Football tournament scheduled for 26th November to 5th December 2020 at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The teams, selected from underprivileged communities in Ghana are Glow-Lamp Soccer Academy from Abreshia-Elmina enclave, Green Plus Soccer Academy from Kasao, and Chance for Children (CFC) from La- Accra.



Young Redbull Football Club and Cape Coast Strikers Football Club are from Cape Coast in the Central region and DC United is from Sunyani in the Bono Region.



The U-19 tournament, which is inspired by the recent rapid changes in conditions including covid-19 pandemic will provide an opportunity for the young footballers to showcase to their skills and talent to a community of scouts, intermediaries, coaches and clubs on DS Football - an online platform that provides player management services, mentorship schemes, and connects footballers to agents and clubs across the world.



Co-founder and COO of DS Football, Kojo Darko Sakyi-Gyinae is hopeful this innovation will help discover many young football talents in Africa



"We are excited to have leveraged technology to create opportunities for a lot more young talents in Africa to be seen by stakeholders in the global football industry. This is what many footballers in our country and Africa at large have always wanted. It’s humbling to help these young ones through our platform which easily connect them to intermediaries, scouts, coaches and clubs around the world for potential transfers deals," he said.



Ex–Ghana International, Bernard Yao Kumordzi who works as an intermediary with DS Football will lead a team ex-footballers in a mentorship session aimed at preparing and grooming the young players for a professional career in football.



The DS Football online platform allows players to create profile accounts, upload their match highlight videos, full recorded games, and technical and evaluation reports for agents, coaches and clubs to digitally scout for potential transfer deals.

