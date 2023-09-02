Ibrahim Sadiq handed jersey number 11 at AZ Alkmaar

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian sensation Ibrahim Sadiq has been handed the number 11 jersey at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar after sealing a move to the club.



Sadiq penned a five-year contract that will keep him at AZ Alkmaar until the middle of 2028.



The 23-year-old moves from his former club, Hacken, with the Eredivisie side paying about €4m for the Right to Dream Academy graduate.



Sadiq joined Hacken from Nordsjaelland last year and over the previous two seasons, the winger has scored 19 goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances.



This season, he has already the scored six goals and provided two assists in seven European qualification matches.



Sadiq's transfer came after an impressive performance with BK Hacken, where he scored a brace to lead the Swedish club into the Europa League group stage.



The forward will continue enjoy European football with AZ Alkmaar after securing qualification to the Group stages of the Europa Conference League.