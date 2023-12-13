Ghanaian referees take centre stage in CAF Confederation Cup showdown between SOAR and Abu Salim SC

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Four Ghanaian referees have been selected to officiate the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup clash between Super Olympien d'une Afrique Renaissante (SOAR) of Guinea and Abu Salim SC of Libya.



The quartet, led by Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea as the referee, includes Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Emmanuel Dolagbanu as Assistant I and Assistant II, respectively, with Nii Akwa Nunoo Julian Nii Akwa serving as the Fourth Official.



The Stade de la Paix de Bouaké will be the stage for this thrilling encounter, scheduled to kick off at 19H00 on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.



The Ghanaian officiating team will be supported by Kokou Ognankotan Ntale from Togo as the Match Commissioner, while Komi Konyoh, also from Togo, will serve as the Referee Assessor.



Kabelo Bosilong from South Africa will act as the General Coordinator, and Aminata Diallo from Mali will be the Security Officer for the match.



This international assignment showcases the talent and expertise of Ghanaian referees on the continental stage, and their presence is expected to contribute to the fair and smooth conduct of the game.