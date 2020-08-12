Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Ghanaian referees excel at Africa Armwrestling referees and coaches program

Ghanaian Referees and Coaches excelled at the just ended Armwrestling Referees & Coaches Course organized by the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA).



The Virtual program which was organized in two weeks was attended by over 48 referees and 29 coaches from across Africa.



The Course Director, Egyptian Nasr Youssef who is the Head Referee for the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) and the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) Referees Panel Member, took participants through the Technical & Competition Rules, Armwrestling Techniques & Equipment, Refereeing, Universal Words, Designing Training Programs, Avoiding Injuries amongst others.



Ghanaian referee Husseini Akueteh Addy after the course exams topped the Referees program with Nii Otoo Larkyn and nine other Ghanaians excelled above participants from other parts of Africa after.



This is the first-ever virtual training as AFA traditionally organizes referees training at championships and coaching at the request of each member country.



The Deputy General Secretary of AFA, Charles Osei Asibey said “AFA would continue to work with our people, empower our referees, coaches and build the capacities of our administrators whilst we pray for Covid-19 to be over and give way to full Armwrestling Activities.



“The World’s major activities including Sports either has been suspended or cancelled due to the Coronovirus pandemic that has hit the World and Armwrestling is not an exception.”



He also added that the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) would want to continue with the development and promotion of the sport of Armwrestling on the continent until this situation is brought to normalcy.



AFA would in the coming days organize another course for the Heads of National Associations across Africa where participants would be taken through Packaging, Branding, and Marketing of Armwrestling on the continent.

