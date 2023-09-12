Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea named among referees selected for 2023 AFCON training programme

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea, has been named among a tall list of referees set to begin the preparation program in Ivory Coast ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Laryea is set for his second AFCON tournament after making the list for the previous edition in Cameroon.



He has officiated at all levels of African football, from youth tournaments to club-in-club competitions, and Women's competitions to the flagship tournament on the continent.



However, with regards to AFCON, he is yet to officiate as a centre-man but made his debut as a VAR official in Algeria's game against Libya.



Together with Laryea, assistant referee Kwesi Acheampong Brobey made the assistant referees list for the programme.



In a list released by CAF on September 12, 2023, a total of 32 center referees, 33 assistant referees, and 2 VAR officials were selected.



EE/KPE





