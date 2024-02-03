Ghanaian prodigy Kobbie Mainoo named Manchester United Player of the Month for January

Sports News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

England-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Kobbie Mainoo has been named Manchester United’s Player of the Month for January 2023.



The talented youngster has been in fine form in the past month, scoring and working his socks off to help the team pick important points.



With January coming to an end just a few days ago, Kobbie Mainoo has been adjudged Player of the Month.



In January, the talented teenager featured in three games and scored one goal.



For the new month, Kobbie Mainoo has started on a bright note. He was the star man for Manchester United on Thursday night in the game against Wolves.



In the crucial English Premier League encounter, the hotshot scored late in injury time to secure a 4-3 win for the Red Devils.



