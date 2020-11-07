Soccer News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian prodigy Francis Abu superb curler against Midtjylland wins Danish Superliga GoTM

Abu scored a brace and provided another one

FC Nordsjaelland teenage sensation Francis Abu has picked up the Goal-of-the-Month gong in the Danish top-flight following his fantastic curling strike against FC Midtjylland last week.



Abu scored a brace and provided another one as the Wild Tigers made light work of FC Midtjylland on Matchday 7.



The 18-year-old's second strike of the match has been adjudged the Goal-of-the-Month for October.



He will be handed the gong when the Farum-based side host Velje on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Right to Dream Park.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.