Ghanaian politician pleads with Asamaoh Gyan to lower demands ahead of Kotoko move

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, has appealed to Ghanaian players abroad willing to make a return to the domestic top-flight division to be considerate in their demands so that the clubs can afford to sign them.



The Ghanaian politician made this suggestion in response to the reported move by Asante Kotoko to sign former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.



The reports indicate that Asante Kotoko must cough out $400,000 before they can sign the former Black Stars captain who is currently without a club after leaving Indian side NorthEast United.



“I will appeal to Asamoah Gyan. Those players who have played abroad and have made money when they want to come home and play in the local league they should be a little bit considerate. The Brazilians have been doing it. Recently with Daniel Alves. They should also consider the entertainment aspect of it”, he said in an interview on HappyFM.



Talks are still ongoing between the two sides as Asante Kotoko is keen on signing Ghana's all-time top scorer to strengthen their squad ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

