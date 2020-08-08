Soccer News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Ghanaian players in Spain on pre-season with Nordsjaelland

The Ghanaian contingent of FC Nordsjaelland have arrived in Spain for pre-season ahead of the 2020/21 season.



The Danish super liga side has the largest number of Ghanaian players in their squad in Europe, including technical team member Mas Ud Didi Dramani.



The team in Spain has Isaac Atanga, Maxwell Woledzi, Isaac Atanga, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Clinton Antwi, Ibrahim Sadiq and even departing duo Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Mumin Sulemana.



FC Nordsjaelland will do a lot of fitness work, including beach exercise as well as engage in a couple of friendlies before returning to Denmark ahead of the new campaign.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus will head to the Netherlands to join new team Ajax ahead of the Dutch Eredivisie.



The Danish club rely heavily on Ghanaian academy, the Right to Dream for the supply of young talents.





