Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Ghanaian players in Europe’s top five leagues who were relegated this season

Lumor's Real Mallorca were relegated in the Spanish League

Over the weekend, the last round of Italian Serie A matches were played, bringing an end to the domestic season across the major European Leagues.



It has been a protracted and strange season, owing to the coronavirus pandemic which led to an almost four-month hiatus.



On the field, it has been a mixed season for Ghanaian footballers. While the likes of Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Salisu Mohammed had their stocks increase as a result of their performance, others struggled for game time.



In the five major European leagues, no Ghanaian footballer managed to annex a league title but a few went down with their teams.



GhanaWeb brings you a list of some Ghanaian whose efforts were not enough to help their clubs stay in their country top tier football.



Spain



Idrissu Baba, Abdul Baba Rahman, and Lumor Agbenyenu went down Real Mallorca in the Spanish La Liga.



Mallorca finished the season with 35 points on 19th position.



Baba Rahman has left the club to join his parent club Chelsea while Idrissu Baba has been heavily linked with a move to a top-level club. Lumor's loan deal has also ended



Germany



The relegation of Fortuna Dusseldorf from the German top-flight league had four Ghanaian players involved.



Kasim Adams, Bernard Tekpetey, Nana Opoku Ampomah and teenager Kelvin Ofori could not help keep their club afloat after they bid goodbye to the Bundesliga with 30 points from 34 matches.



Black Stars striker Christopher Antwi-Adjei also went down with Paderborn.



France



Nicholas Opoku spent the second half of the season with Amiens who were 19th on the league log when it was ended abruptly by the French government. He has since returned to parent club Udinese but the relegation of Amiens is suspended following a court ruling.



Italy



Lecce, Brescia and Spal are the three teams which have been demoted to Serie B and thankfully they have no Ghanaian player in their first team.



Mario Balotelli, however, went down with Brescia. It is unlikely that he will stay at the club.



England



Danny Welbeck went down with Watford, other than that no Ghanaian player in the Premier League had his team drop to the Championship.



Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich which had Tettey on their books were the demoted clubs.





