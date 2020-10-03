Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Ghanaian players find out UEFA Champions League group opponents after draw

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

The UEFA Champions League draw for the group stages was held on Thursday, October, 1 setting up some mouthwatering clashes for Ghanaian players in the competition.



In group A, Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid will face European champions Bayern Munich, Lokomotive Moscow and compatriot Majeed Ashimeru's Red Bull Salzburg.



Kwadwo Asamoah's Inter Milan were handed 13 times champions Real Madrid, Shaktar Doneskt and Borussia Monchenglabach in group B.



Kudus Mohammed could make his UEFA Champions League debut against European giants Liverpool at the Johan Cryuiff Arena on October 21. The other opponent's in group D are Atalanta and FC Midtjylland.



Abraham Frimpong is expected to star for Hungarian giants Ferencvarosi after making a return to the group stages for the first time in 25 years.



The Hungarians are in group G with Juventus, Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev.



Below is the full UCL groups:





