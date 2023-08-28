Ghanaian players abroad: Nuhu, Duncan, Amuzu score as Inaki William provides assist

Sports News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Isaac Nuhu scored his first goal of the season for Eupen against Leuven while Alfred Duncan scored and assisted for Fiorentina against Lecce.



Here’s footballghana.com’s wrap of the performances of Ghanaian players abroad in the top 7 leagues in Europe.



Premier League round 3



Striker Antoine Semenyo was handed a start against Tottenham as Bournemouth lost 2-0 at home. He was replaced in the 73rd minute.



Thomas Partey started again at right back for Arsenal as they were held by Fulham to a 2-2 draw. He was taken off after 56 minutes.



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp started for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw at Brentford, with Jordan playing the entire game and assisting the equalizer. Schlupp was subbed off after 71 minutes. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was an unused substitute.



Tariq Lamptey was not in the squad as Brighton lost 3-1 at home to West Ham United. The right back is still being eased back into action from an injury.



LaLiga round 3



Defender Joseph Aidoo played the entire game for Celta Vigo as they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid.



Midfielder Baba Iddrisu lasted the entire game for Almeria in their 1-1 draw against Cadiz.



Forward Inaki Williams provided an assist and last the full duration for Athletic Club in their 4-2 win over Real Betis. He now has a goal and an assist in three games.



Inaki’s brother Nico was taken off after 75 minutes.



Bundesliga round 2



German-Ghanaian defender Benjamin Henrichs scored and played the full 90 minutes for Leipzig in the 5-1 win over Stuttgart.



Forward Christopher Antwi-Adjei came on after 59 minutes for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund. Moritz-Broni Kwarteng is still recovering from an injury and did not feature for Bochum.



Braydon Manu started for Darmstadt against Union Berlin and was subbed off after the 67th minute in a 4-1 defeat. Patric Pfeiffer was serving a suspension and did not feature for Darmstadt.



Kofi Kyereh was still missing for Freiburg because of injury as they won 1-0 against Werder Bremen.



Wing-back Jeremy Frimpong lasted 69 minutes as Bayer Leverkusen won 3-0 against Monchengladbach.



Serie A round 2



Forward Emmanuel Gyasi played 54 minutes for Empoli in their 2-0 loss at Monza.



Former Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan scored and assisted for Fiorentina in a 2-2 draw against Lecce. He was subbed off after 82 minutes.



Forward Caleb Ekuban was introduced after 70 minutes in Genoa’s 1-0 win over Lazio.



French Ligue 1 round 3



Mohammed Salisu is still waiting to make his Monaco debut because of injury as they drew 3-3 at Nantes.



Salis Abdul Samed was taken off at half time because of injury as Lens lost 3-1 at PSG.



Alidu Seidu played the full 90 minutes as Clermont Foot lost 1-0 at home to Metz. Grejohn Kyei was a 68th minute substitute. Benjamin Tetteh missed the game for Metz through injury.



Belgium Pro League round 5



Club Brugge featuring Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi, and Genk, the club of Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu Bahh, did not play because their game was postponed.



Isaac Nuhu opened his goal account for the season for KAS Eupen in their 3-1 win over OH Leuven. Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for the victors. Nathaniel Opoku missed the game for Leuven because of injury.



Abu Francis missed Cercle Brugge’s 2-0 win over St. Truiden because of injury.



Francis Amuzu came off the bench in the second half to score the winner for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win over Charleroi. Majeed Ashimeru missed the game because of injury.