Ghanaian players abroad: Inaki wins trophy, Abagna, Osman, Aziz score for respective clubs

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanasoccernet reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players worldwide performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.



Inaki Williams helped Athletic Bilbao to win the Spanish Copa del Rey against Mallorca on Saturday.



Caleb Ekuban scored for Genoa in their 2-1 win over Verona in the Italian Serie A.



Abdul Yusif was on the score sheet for Paide in their 3-1 win over Kuressare.



Baba Rahman scored his fifth goal of the season in PAOK 2-2 draw against AEK Athens FC in the Greek league.



Prosper Owusu scored for Sirens as they lost 4-1 to Balzan in the Malta topflight League.



David Abagna scored for Petrocub in their 3-0 win over Milsami in the Moldovan league.



Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave's 3-0 win over Gil Vicente in the Portuguese league.



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp climbed off the bench to register an assist for Crystal Palace in their 4-2 defeat to champions Manchester City.



Jordan Ayew saw 74 minutes of action for Crystal Palace before being substituted.



Antoine Semenyo saw 69 minutes of action for Bournemouth in their 2-1 defeat to Luton Town.



Mohammed Kudus played the full throttle for West Ham in their 2-1 win over Wolves.



Thomas Partey was on the bench for Arsenal as they walloped Brighton 3-0 at the Amex stadium.



Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration of Brighton.



In the Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku saw 81 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Birmingham.



Kamaldeen Sulemana enjoyed 16 minutes of action for Southampton against Blackburn, which ended in a draw.



Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in League One in their 1-1 draw against Lincoln.



SPAIN



In La Liga II, Mohammed Dauda played 32 minutes for Eldense in their 2-0 loss to Andorra.



Kwasi Sibo helped Amorebieta to a 3-1 win over Ferrol.



ITALY



In Serie A, Ibrahim Sulemana played 90 minutes for Cagliari in their 2-1 win over Atalanta.



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis played 46 minutes for Lens in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre.



Andre Ayew played 74 minutes for Le Havre.



Koffi Kouao was involved in Metz's 4-3 loss to Brest.



Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 2-0 defeat to Montpellier.



Alidu Seidu saw 66 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-0 loss to Monaco.



Mohammed Salisu was an unused substitute in the game for Monaco.



Ernest Nuamah lasted 80 minutes for Lyon in their 2-1 win over Nantes.



In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku was involved in Amiens' game against Guingamp, which ended in a draw.



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Braydon Marvin Manu played 46 minutes for Darmstadt in their 4-0 loss to Mainz.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei briefly appeared for Bochum in their 2-1 loss to FC Koln.



Patrick Pfeiffer was in action for Augsburg as they lost 3-1 to Hoffenheim.



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played 88 minutes for Hamburg in their 2-1 win over Kaiserslautern.



AUSTRIA



Paul Mensah was involved in BW Linz's game against Wolfsberger AC, which ended in a draw.



Forson Amankwah lasted 80 minutes in Salzburg's 1-1 draw against SK Rapid.



AZERBAIJAN



Samuel Tetteh saw 45 minutes of action for Gabala as they were hammered 4-0 by Zira.



BELGIUM



Kamal Sowah saw 27 minutes of action for St.Liege against Leuven, which ended in a draw.



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was in post for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Kortrijk â€˜.



Francis Abu saw 13 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-2 win over Royale Union.



Majeed Ashimeru saw 26 minutes of action for Anderlecht as they lost 3-1 to rivals Club Brugge.



BULGARIA



Bernard Tekptey saw 83 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 2-0 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad.



CHINA



Frank Acheampong played 73 minutes for Henan Songshan Longmen, who lost 2-0 to Shenzhen Xinpengcheng.



CROATIA



Micheal Agbekpornu saw 46 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 1-0 defeat to Varazdin.



CYPRUS



Ernest Asante was involved in Doxa's 2-0 defeat to Apollon.



Eric Boakye saw 30 minutes of action for Aris Limassol as they lost 3-0 to Omonia.



Benson Anang played 90 minutes for Othellos Athienou as they lost 3-2 to Nea Salamis.



Majeed Waris came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for Anorthosis in their 2-0 win over APOEL.



DENMARK



Ghana youngster Ibrahim Osman was on the scoresheet for FC Nordsjaelland when they beat FC Copenhagen 2-1 in the crunchy encounter in the Danish Superliga.



ESTONIA



Thomas Agyepong played 90 minutes for Paide.



FINLAND



David Agbo saw 28 minutes of action for Gnistan in their 2-1 win over Inter Tuku.



Prosper Ahiabu played the full throttle for VPS in their 2-1 win over Haka.



Ghanaian duo Enock Adu and Mohammed Nasiru were involved in Ekenas' 3-2 defeat to Mariehamn.



Clinton Antwi helped KuPS to a 3-1 win over HJK.



Hans Nunoo Sarpei was in action for HJK.



GREECE



LITHUANIA



Divine Naah saw 86 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris as they lost by a lone goal to FK Panevezys.



MALTA



Hafiz Akadom, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda and Charles Agyemang were all involved in the game for Sirens.



Samuel Boakye was involved in Marsaxlokk's 1-1 draw against Gzira.



Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were in action for Birkirkara as they lost 2-0 to Hamrun.



James Arthur saw 90 minutes of action for Sliema against Hibernians, which ended in a draw.



MOLDOVA



Razak Abalorah kept a clean sheet in post for Petrocub.



NETHERLANDS



Ibrahim Sadiq saw 12 minutes of action for AZ Alkmaar in their 5-1 loss to PSV.



PORTUGAL



SAUDI ARABIA



Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Al Taee against Al Shabab, which ended in a draw.



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim Cudjoe saw 14 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 5-0 win over Queen's Park.



SERBIA



Sadick Abubakar was involved in Radnick's 2-0 loss to Crvena Zvezda.



Leonard Owusu saw 25 minutes of action for Partizan in their 2-0 win over Novi Pazar.



SLOVAKIA



Rahim Ibrahim saw 67 minutes of action for Trencin against Michalovce which ended in a draw..



Kelvin Ofori saw 46 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 2-1 loss to Ruzomberok.



Mark Assinor saw 45 minutes of action for Podbrezova in their 3-1 loss to Dun. Streda.



Samuel Gidi was in action for Zilina as they lost 3-0 to Slovan Bratislava.



SWEDEN



Ghanaian duo Mohammed Naeem and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were involved in Halmstad's 1-0 win over Goteborg.



Ghanaian trio Jalal Abduallai, Michael Baidoo and Terry Yegbe were involved in Elfsborg's 1-0 win over Vasteras SK.



SWITZERLAND



Daniel Afriyie Barnie saw 27 minutes of action for Zurich in their 1-0 win over Servette.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Young Boys.



ROMANIA



CSM Sighetu Marmatiei's Emmanuel Mensah increased his goal haul for the season to 11th on Saturday in their 2-0 win over Crisul Santandrei in the Romanian third tier.



TURKEY



Ghanaian duo Musah Mohammed and Haqi Osman were involved in the Bodrumspor game against Keciorengucu, which ended in a draw.



Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Eyuspor in their 4-1 win over Altay.



USA



In the MLS, Yaw Yeboah came on as a substitute to help Columbus Crew in a 1-1 draw against DC United.



Jonathan Mensah saw 44 minutes of action for the New England Revolution in their 1-0 win over Charlotte.



Patrick Agyemang was in action for Charlotte FC.



Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for the LA Galaxy as they lost 2-1 against their rivals, Los Angeles FC, in the derby.



Latif Blessing made a brief appearance for Houston Dynamo in their 2-1 loss to Chicago Fire.



Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas' game against St.Louis City which ended in a draw.



In the USL Championship, Elvis Amoh helped Detriot record a win against North Carolina on Saturday.



Anderson Asiedu was involved in Hartford Athletic's 3-2 win over Miami FC.



Jordan Ayimbila was in action for Miami FC.



Illal Osumanu played 90 minutes for Pittsburgh against Tampa Bay, which ended in a draw.



Wahab Ackwei saw 90 minutes of action for Colorado Springs in their 2-0 loss to Sacramento Republic.



Solomon Asante lasted 73 minutes in the game for Las Vegas Lights in their 1-0 win over San Antonio.