Sports News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian pair Basit and Gyamfi seal Serie A promotion with Benevento Calcio

Ghanaian pair Abdallah Basit and Bright Gyamfi have sealed promotion to the Serie A next season with Benevento Calcio having been crowned league champions.



Benevento Calcio won the Serie B title with 83 points after 37 matches played thus far in the on-going top-flight.



Basit and Gyamfi played their part in helping their side this season as they hope to stage a strong campaign in the Italian elite division thereby maintaining their Premiership status come at the end of the 2020/21 season.



Basit made seven appearances in all competitions while Gyamfi featured in three games in all competitions for Benevento Calcio this term.



Benevento Calcio will face Ascoli in their last league game of the season.





