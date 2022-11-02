Ghanaian numerologist details spiritual reason behind Ronaldinho's perceived brokeness

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Ghanaian numerologist, Atta Agyemang has given spiritual insight into what he claims to be the financial struggles of Brazilian football icon, Ronaldinho.



Basing his claim on the arrest of Ronaldinho in Paraguay in 2020 for the alleged use of a ‘fake passport’, Atta Agyemang stated that Ronaldinho’s struggle is due to the day he was born.



According to him, the number ‘3’ represents hardship and Ronaldinho’s March 21 birth date is a recipe for disaster.



“You know of Ronaldinho. He is the best footballer the world has ever seen and was born on March 21. After all the fame and money he got, he was once arrested for using a fake passport.



“When they fined him for using the fake passport and checked his account, he had only six dollars. Samuel Eto’o and other players had to come together to get him money. Someone will say he was a liar but he has two threes. 21st is three and March is three,” he said told Kumasi-based Angel FM.



It will be recalled that in March 2020, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner was arrested alongside his brother for allegedly entering Paraguay illegally.



Prosecutor Federico Delfino said the brothers recognized they had committed a crime but said they did so unwittingly.



“We are looking for an alternative way out of this that doesn’t result in a formal accusation and that recognizes that these people were, we can say, taken by surprise,” Delfino told reporters in the Paraguayan capital.



Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis were heavily fined and Samuel Eto’o had to step in and pay for his former Barcelona teammates, according to reports.



Contrary to the numerologist's assertion, Ronaldinho is believed to be living a good life and swimming in riches.



According to French outlet Le Pais, Ronaldinho has recovered from his blip and now making huge monies from investing in estate, music, and wine production.



The 2002 World Cup winner is also making millions from his image rights.



