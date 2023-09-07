Ghanaian musician composes song to celebrate legendary Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Ghanaian musician, Sahene has celebrated Ex-Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan by composing a song for the football legend.



The song titled ‘Asamoah Gyan’ talks about the life of Gyan before, during, and after his illustrious and record-laden football career.



It also highlights some crucial moments for the forward which includes goals he scored at the national and club levels and also talks about the tough challenges he encountered on field and off the field.



The song has generated massive airplay with most fans commending Sahene for his love for the ex-footballer.



Asamoah Gyan officially retired from active football after a successful 20 years of playing top-flight football from Ghana to Europe.



Gyan. 37, had stints in Italy, England, China, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and India.



Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 games for the Black Stars of Ghana and also Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup with six goals.



He represented Ghana in three World Cups in Germany in 2006, South Africa in 2010, and Brazil in 2014.





