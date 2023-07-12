Ghanaian musician Capasta appointed head coach of Norwegian club IK Junkeren

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Ghanaian musician, Imurana Abdul Karim popularly known as Capasta Ambandi has been appointed as head coach of the Norwegian Second Division Side, IK Junkeren.



Capasta joined IK Junkeren on 1st February 2023 as a member of their technical team.



Capasta who has been honing his coaching talent over the years has been with the Lizzy Sports Academy where he was part of their technical team.



He was the under-12 head coach and soccer administrator at the Lizzy Sports Complex.



Capasta holds a FIFA coaching license and has been working as head Coach for the Lizzy Sports Academy U12 team.



He led the team known as GreeenGEN in 2018 to win the Paris world games in France.



The team won both the under-12 and under-14 competitions beating fierce contests from teams in Paris.



Prior to that the Ghanaian coach won the World Youth Cup with the U-12 team he coached in Norway in 2017.



So far he has won 2 trophies in Denmark, 3 trophies in Sweden, 3 trophies in Norway, and 1 trophy in France.



Capasta featured in the famous “Telemo” song with Gasmila which was a banger when it was dropped in the year 2014.



Imurana Abdul Karim has been combining both music and coaching over the years. His latest album is titled 'Its Time' in 2023.



