Ghanaian midfielder Umar Bashiru scores for Insurance FC two days after joining club

Sports News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Umar Bashiru is off the mark at Insurance FC less than a week after signing for the club in Ethiopia.



Today, the highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder marked his debut for the new club in a league game against Legetafo Legedadi.



The former Karela United man only joined the Ethiopian top-flight club two days ago on the back of successful negotiations with the club.



After impressing in training, Umar Bashiru today earned a place in the starting eleven of Insurance FC to play in the league match against Legetafo Legedadi.



Just nine minutes into the first half, Habib Kemal scored to shoot the home team into the lead.



Later in the first half, Umar Bashiru was presented with a fine chance and displayed his goal-scoring prowess.



He fired an unstoppable shot that hit the back of the net of Legetafo Legedadi to see Insurance FC take a two-goal lead into the break.



Going on to last 82 minutes of the match, the Ghanaian midfielder helped his team to secure a 4-1 victory to bag the maximum points.



The win today means that Insurance FC moves to fourth on the Ethiopian Premier League table with two wins from the first three matches.