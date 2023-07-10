Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Opoku re-signs for Kenyan club Kakamega Homeboyz

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Opoku has re-signed with Kenyan club Kakamega Homeboyz on a two-year contract.



The announcement was made by Homeboyz team manager Boniface Imbenzi in an interview with Pulse Sports Kenya, confirming Opoku's return after his pursuit of new opportunities elsewhere did not materialize.



Opoku, 24, is making his second stint with Homeboyz, having previously played for the team between February 2021 and January 2022.



After the expiration of his initial contract, the two parties decided to part ways in February as Opoku expressed his desire to explore opportunities abroad.



However, his efforts to secure a deal overseas did not come to fruition, leading him back to the Kenyan club.



The midfielder's agent, Alukwa Mutanda, played a crucial role in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in Opoku's return to Homeboyz.



Opoku initially joined Homeboyz from Tanzanian Premier League side Singida Big Stars, showcasing his talent and skill on the field.



Now, he will once again don the Homeboyz jersey as he seeks to contribute to the team's future success.