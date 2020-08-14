Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Ghanaian midfielder Rabiu Mohammed undergoes trials at IK Start

Ghanaian midfielder, Rabiu Mohammed is currently undergoing trials at Norwegian top-flight side IK Start as he seeks to secure a contract, according to Graphic Sports Online.



The 30-year-old is without a club after he was released by French Ligue 2 side Paris FC this summer, having made 16 appearances and scoring just one goal.



The report further stated that Mohammed arrived in Norway a few days ago to undergo a two-week trial with IK.



The 2009 FIFA Under-20 World Cup winner believes he still has a few years to play football despite his career being sidelined by injuries.



He has undergone two surgeries over the past three years and has spent several months in the treatment room.



Mohammed has previously played for Evian of France, Russian sides FC Anzhi Makhachkala, Kuban Krasnodar, and Krylia Sovetov.



IK Start is currently in the relegation zone of the Norwegian Eliteserien with just nine points from 14 games.

