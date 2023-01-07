Ghanaian midfielder Mudasiru Salifu makes Al Batin debut in thrilling draw against Al Feyha

Sports News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Al Batin midfielder Mudasiru Salifu was handed a starting role on his debut for Al Batin FC in the Saudi Pro League.



The 25-year-old lasted 80 minutes as Al Batin secured their first point in six games after a 2-2 draw against Al Feyha on Saturday afternoon.



Hosts Al Feyha got off to a great start after Brazilian forward Paulinho netted the opener just 15 minutes into the game.



Al Batin responded seven minutes later through Yousef Al Shammari but Paulinho restored the lead just before halftime.



Salifu, who worked tirelessly in the middle was replaced with ten minutes remaining by Nawaf Al Sehimai.



Two minutes later, Andres Roa levelled for the league strugglers.



The draw is the second point for Al Batin in 12 matches this season in the Saudi Pro League.



Salifu joined the Saudi outfit on loan from Asante Kotoko till the end of the 2022/23 season.