Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo nets brace for Elfsborg in big win over AIK

Ghana international, Michael Baidoo put on a fantastic display on Monday evening to inspire Elfsborg to hammer AIK 3-0 in Sweden.

The highly-rated midfielder started for his club in the round 27 encounter of the Swedish Allsvenskan today.

In a game Elfsborg played as the home team, the side impressed with their performance throughout the 90 minutes.

Just 14 minutes into the first half, Michael Baidoo scored with a fine strike to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Before the break, a Johan Larsson strike in the 37th minute doubled the lead for Elfsborg to go into the break with a commanding lead.

After recess, Elfsborg continued to dominate the game and got rewarded in the 79th minute.

A penalty awarded to the team was converted by star midfielder Michael Baidoo to seal a 3-0 victory for the team.

Courtesy of the win today, Elfsborg are now top of the Swedish Allsvenskan.

