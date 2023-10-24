Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo nets brace for Elfsborg in big win over AIK

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Michael Baidoo put on a fantastic display on Monday evening to inspire Elfsborg to hammer AIK 3-0 in Sweden.



The highly-rated midfielder started for his club in the round 27 encounter of the Swedish Allsvenskan today.



In a game Elfsborg played as the home team, the side impressed with their performance throughout the 90 minutes.



Just 14 minutes into the first half, Michael Baidoo scored with a fine strike to give the hosts a deserved lead.



Before the break, a Johan Larsson strike in the 37th minute doubled the lead for Elfsborg to go into the break with a commanding lead.



After recess, Elfsborg continued to dominate the game and got rewarded in the 79th minute.



A penalty awarded to the team was converted by star midfielder Michael Baidoo to seal a 3-0 victory for the team.



Courtesy of the win today, Elfsborg are now top of the Swedish Allsvenskan.