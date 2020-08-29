Sports News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Maxwell Ankomah joins Akritas Chlorakas in Cyprus

Ghanaian midfielder Maxwell Ankomah

Ghanaian midfielder, Maxwell Ankomah, has joined Cypriot third-tier club, Akritas Chlorakas ahead of the new season.



The club announced on Friday but details were not revealed.



"In addition to his quality, Maxwell adds experience as he has 143 games in our league. The family of AKRITA welcomes and wishes the best to MAXWELL," the club said.



Ankomah has a wealth of experience in the Cypriot lower-tier league, having spent the majority of his career there.



Ankomah plays in midfield and mainly as a defensive midfielder, he signed a one-year deal and is expected to feature more in the upcoming season.

