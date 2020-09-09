Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Ghanaian midfielder Mawuli Eklu delighted to join Sambenedettese Calcio

Ghanaian youngster Shaka Mawuli Eklu

Ghanaian youngster Shaka Mawuli Eklu has expressed delight in joining Italian lower tier side Sambenedettese Calcio.



The 22-year old joined the Serie C side on a two year deal, with the option of a further year on Tuesday September.



Having moved from Ravenna, where he played 10 games last season, the youngster said he was happy to make the switch.



"I'm very happy to be able to wear this shirt," he said after signing the deal. "I thank the president, the director and the coach because they wanted me in this experience and I thank mine too Prosecutor who advises me and always stands by my side."



"I really want to make myself available both to achieve personal growth goals and to team goals. I'm ready to give everything. I came to the Riviera delle Palme on February 16th saw exceptional cheer with great enthusiasm and I can't wait to play for this shirt," he added

