Sports News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler reveals his childhood idol

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler

Ghanaian midfielder, Kingsley Schindler, has revealed that Arsenal and France legend, Thierry Henry, was the player he looked up to when he was growing up as a footballer.



Henry, who is currently the manager of MSL side Montreal Impact is considered as one of the greatest strikers of all time and has often been debated as the greatest player in the history of the English Premier League.



He is Arsenal's all-time leading scorer with 228 goals in all competitions.



He won the Premier League Golden Boot a record four times, won two FA Cups and two Premier League titles with the club, including one during an unbeaten season dubbed The Invincibles.



"My childhood idol was always Thierry Henry," the 27-year-old disclosed.



Schindler recently joined Hannover 96 from FC Koln in the on-going transfer window on a season-long loan deal after a difficult campaign with the Billy Goats.

