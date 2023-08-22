Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp makes 200th appearance for Crystal Palace

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has accomplished a significant feat at Crystal Palace following his appearance in his team's clash against Arsenal on Monday night.



In their second Premier League game of the season, Roy Hodgson selected the versatile midfielder, helping him attain the incredible milestone of playing in 200 games for the Eagles.



Following his transfer from Leicester in 2017, Schlupp has been an essential player for Palace playing in different positions and helping them retain their top-flight status season after season.



The midfielder has scored 17 goals and provided 15 assists for the London-based club and is zealous to add more to his numbers.



Despite his team's defeat to Arsenal on his 200th appearance, the Ghanaian midfielder added to his list of the many feats achieved in his career.



The 30-year-old had already won the Premier League with Leicester City before joining Crystal Palace. At the conclusion of the 2010–11 season, he was also named the Leicester City Academy Player of the Year. Schlupp was also named Leicester City Players' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year for the 2014–15 campaign.



Schlupp has also made 20 appearances for the Black Stars.