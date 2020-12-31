Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu to sue Kenyan champions Gor Mahia at FIFA

Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu has threatened to drag Gor Mahia FC to FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber over unpaid entitlements.
Owusu claims not once during his five-month stint with the Kenyan champions did the club did not pay him his monthly salary.
He is demanding around US$24,000 in accrued salaries, bonuses, and signing-on fees.
"Ever since I came there (to Nairobi), they have not paid me my salary. Not even a penny. Were my services to the club free? I have been engaging chairman Ambrose Rachier and even Team Manager Jolawi Obondo on how to get my money but it has been one lie after another and that is why I have decided to take up the case with FIFA," the midfielder told Nairobi News.
The former Berekum Chelsea midfielder joined Gor Mahia in January 2020 where he immediately nailed a starting berth under coach Steven Polack.
Owusu even featured in Kenya's biggest fixture “Mashemeji” derby against arch-rivals AFC Leopards in March 2020 which Gor Mahia won by a solitary goal.
Polack and Owusu worked together when the coach handled Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC during the 2018 season.
