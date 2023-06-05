Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson confident Sandefjord will improve as season progresses

Sports News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian international, Gilbert Koomson has reacted after helping Sandefjord to beat Odd 4-1 in the Norwegian Eliteserien.



The highly-rated midfielder put up a starring performance for his side on Sunday in a Round 9 match of the 2023 league season in Norway.



In the match against Odd, Gilbert Koomson scored a goal and provided two assists to lead his team to victory.



Speaking to TV2 in a post-match interview, the midfielder said although Sandefjord started the new season with difficulties, he is confident things will improve after the big win.



“I have always believed in my teammates and the coaches. We have enormous potential when it's right. And today it was true. I've been injured for a while - but now I'm back in action. And we had decided in advance. We cleared our heads after the Molde match. And luckily we have 21 games left in the Eliteserien. I have faith. And legends celebrate in a completely calm and restrained way.



“There will be no party tonight,” Gilbert Koomson said.



Up next for Sandefjord, the team will take on Haugesund.