Ghanaian midfielder Francis Narh bags brace in Slavia Mozyr win over Sputnik

Soccer News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Francis Narh scored a brace for Slavia Mozyr in their 2-0 win over Sputnik in the Belarusian top-flight on Friday.



The first half ended goalless with each side coming close to breaking the deadlock.



The former Tema Youth player opened the scoring in the 57th minute with a neat finish to put Slavia Mozyr in the lead.



Francis Narh increased the lead in the 62nd minute with his second goal of the game to seal the win for the away side.



Fellow Ghanaian compatriot Dennis Tetteh came on as a substitute in the 60th minute to help Slavia secure the win over Sputnik in this matchday nine fixture.



Two-goal hero Francis Narh was substituted late in injury time.



The 27-year-old has scored two goals in nine appearances for his side in the ongoing campaign