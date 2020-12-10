Soccer News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Twumasi named in FC Dallas roaster for 2021 MLS season

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Twumasi has been named in the FC Dallas team for the MLS 2021 season.



FC Dallas exercised it's contract options with the player and decided to extend it for the next season.



Twumasi joined FC Dallas in 2018 from Portland Phoenix but played only seven times for the club before moving on loan to Oklahoma City Energy and Austin Bold.



Last season he made 33 appearances for Austin Bold, scoring five times for the club.



"The club exercised contract options for goalkeepers Jimmy Maurer and Kyle Zobeck, defender Nkosi Burgess, and midfielders Michael Barrios, Brandon Servania and Ema Twumasi," wrote FC Dallas on their official website.



The 23-year-old is a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy.

