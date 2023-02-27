Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng rejoins New England Revolution

Sports News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

New England Revolution have announced that Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has re-signed with the club for his third season in the Major League Soccer (MLS).



The 29-year-old, who had a successful pre-season trial with the team, will occupy a supplemental roster slot for the 2023 season with an additional one-year club option for 2024.



Boateng's impressive performances on the field, as well as his leadership skills off the pitch, have made him a valuable asset to the Revolution.



In his two seasons with the club, he has scored four goals and provided seven assists through 39 MLS appearances.



Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena expressed his delight at Boateng's return, saying, "Ema has been a great contributor to our team both on and off the field, and I’m excited to have him return to our club."



Boateng began his MLS career in 2016 with the LA Galaxy and has since played for the Columbus Crew and D.C. United. The Right to Dream Academy graduate has 160 league appearances in nine MLS seasons, including 80 starts, with 13 goals and 21 assists.



Boateng will join fellow Ghanaian and Revolution teammate Latif Blessing, who signed with the club in December 2021.



