Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng assists a goal to help Elfsborg to hammer Kalmar 4-0

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Elfsborg on Sunday when the team locked horns with Kalmar.



The midfielder put up a top performance in midfield and assisted a goal in the second half to help his team to cruise to a big 4-0 victory.



In the Round 14 encounter of the Swedish Allsvenskan, Elfsborg took the lead in the 30th minute through Niklas Hult.



Forced to play with 10 men in the second half after having a playing sent-off, things got very difficult for Kalmar in the second half.



Goals from Jeppe Okkels, Besfort Zeneli, and Johan Larsson propelled Elfsborg to secure a massive 4-0 win.



It was Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng who assisted Besfort Zeneli’s goal.



Courtesy of the big win this weekend, Elfsborg are now top of the Swedish top-flight league.