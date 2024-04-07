Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna scores in Petrocub's win over FC Milsami Orhei

Sports News of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Ghanaian midfielder David Sandan Abagna showcased his prowess on the field as he netted a crucial goal for CS Petrocub in their commanding 3-0 victory over FC Milsami Orhei in the Moldovan Super Liga Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.



Abagna's goal, which came in the 90 + 6 minute of the game, sealed the win for CS Petrocub, adding to the goals scored by Vladimir Ambros in the 29th minute and Mihail Platica in the 90 + 3 minute.



Abagna's stellar performance marks a promising start to his journey with Petrocub, having joined the club in February 2024.



His move to Petrocub was made possible through the efforts of Nana Yaw Amponsah, the newly appointed president of the club and former Asante Kotoko boss. Amponsah played a pivotal role in facilitating Abagna's transfer, leveraging a partnership agreement between Petrocub and a foreign investment company.



CS Petrocub is 1st on the league table with 10 points after four games.