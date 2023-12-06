Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah wins Player of the Month in Saudi Arabia

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has been voted the Saudi Pro League Player for the Month of November.



The 29-year-old beat off competition from Cameroonian forward Georges-Kevin N'koudou to win the award.



Mensah pulled 51.7% of votes against N'koudou's 48.3% to be crowned the best performer for November.



The former Ghana international scored five goals as Al-Tai won two games, drew one and lost one last month.



He also dethrones Al-Nassr and Portuguese superstar Ronaldo for the monthly award.



Mensah joined Al-Tai in the summer transfer window after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor.



He has since made 13 appearances in the league, scoring nine goals for Al-Tai. He was twice Man of the Match in November.



Mensah is one of the six players to have netted a hat-trick in the league this season.