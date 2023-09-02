Amos Acheampong joins Sitra Club in Bahrain

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Amos Acheampong has completed a move to Sitra Club in Bahrain in the ongoing transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.



The 29-year-old joins the club as a free agent after ending his stay with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.



Acheampong penned a one-year deal with the club and is expected to play a huge role for the side in the Bahraini Premier League



He made 15 appearances in the Ghana Premier League last season, scoring once.



Acheampong has previously played for Great Olympics, Bechem United, Welwalo Adigrat, Mekelle Kenema, Amidaus Professionals, and Real Tamale United.



He was part of the Ghana squad during the qualifiers for the 2022 CHAN tournament, where he scored one of the penalties against Nigeria.