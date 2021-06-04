You are here: HomeSports2021 06 04Article 1278571

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso close to sealing a move to Kayserispor

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso is set to join Turkish side Kayserispor in the summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The midfielder is expected to sign a contract with the Super Lig outfit in the coming days after ending his stay with the Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

GHANASoccernet.com earlier reported that the 29-year-old opted not to extend his stay with the Primeira Liga side despite being offered a new deal.

This has allowed him to initiate talks with Kayserispor who are interested in signing him ahead of next season.

Wakaso endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign due to injuries but his quality has never been in doubt as Vitoria SC was bent on tying him down with a new contract.

However, the former Rio Ave and Lorient player want a new adventure elsewhere with Turkey his preferred destination.

Alhassan Wakaso is junior brother to Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso who now plies his trade in China with Shenzhen FC.

