Ghanaian international Osman Bukari granted Serbian citizenship 

Osman Bukari who plies his trade with Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian top-flight league has been granted Serbian citizenship by the government.



He is expected to receive his Serbian passport when he returns with the team from pre-season camping in Russia.



The granting of citizenship does not mean the winger can switch nationality to Serbia but he will not be considered a foreigner.



The former Accra Lions player joined the Serbian champions on June 2022 in a deal worth €3 million and played a part in the club’s success of winning the treble including the league title and Serbian Cup in the just-ended 2022/23 season.



Osman featured in 38 games in all competitions and scored 15 goals with two assists.



He has been in explosive form for the Red-Whites in pre-season, having scored a couple of goals in their friendly games.







EXCL: Ghana ???????? winger Osman Bukari has been granted Serbian ???????? citizenship by the government.



He will receive his Serbian passport when his returns from pre-season training in Russia.



Osman won't switch to play for Serbia but will not be considered a foreigner at Red Star. pic.twitter.com/hgV4sQVExv — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) July 12, 2023

