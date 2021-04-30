Ghanaian golfer Emos Korblah wins 21st Côte D'Ivoire Open

Golf News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Nana Prempeh

Ghanaian professional golfer Emos Korblah has won the recently ended 21st Côte d'Ivoire Open Golf Championship held in Abidjan.



Korblah's standard scratch score throughout the championship was 271, putting him ahead of his competitors from other African countries.



Korblah who finished 17 was behind Zimbabwean Sidney Welmba by 4 shots on the final day staged a strong come back to recover and win the championship by sudden death.



"I am so happy that I was able to pick up that 4 shots and became the winner," my short game was good and i did put well too, my recent challenge on the course has been the short game, the elated pro told Power Sports Editor Nana Prempeh in an interview.



He added that I wasn't mind hitting the long balls but rather targeted the fair ways all the time.



Korblah who played with the likes of Sidney Welmba said he would.work hard to achieve more.



He urged Ghanaian parents to bring their children who have interest in golf to the Achimota golf course to be trained.



"They should, you know, allow their children to come over to Achimota Golf Club so that we train them very well so that in future they'll take over," Korblah encouraged.



Emos Korblah promised Ghanaians to train hard ahead of the Damang Open slated for later this year.