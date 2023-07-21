Ghanaian goalkeeper Felix Annan on cloud nine after joining Carlton Town

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Former Asante Kotoko goal tender, Felix Annan says he is delighted to have joined English semi-professional side, Carlton Town FC as a free agent.



According to him, it came as a tough decision for him but he is happy to have found a new home.



“Am delighted to announce being a miller @CTFC1904. It’s been a tough decision for me some couple now but am happy finally I found a new wonderful home and being close to my son who I made the choice for. Can’t wait for the start of the season”, he tweeted.

Annan after almost a decade with the Porcupine Warriors left the club ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The former WAFA goalie joined Maryland Bobcats in America but left the side after just a season.



Felix Annan will now unite with his wifey who has been based in the United Kingdom for some time now.







