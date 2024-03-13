Ghanaian goalkeeper David Akologo earns first Bolivia call-up after switching nationality

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian goalkeeper David Akologo has been called up to the Bolivia national team for their upcoming friendlies this March.



The 27-year-old, who has been residing in Bolivia since 2020, was initially approached by the Bolivian Football Federation in August 2023.



Akologo meets the criteria for naturalization as outlined in Bolivia's nationality law, having lived continuously in the country for over three years.



Despite his Ghanaian heritage, Akologo has made a name for himself in Bolivian football, particularly with his standout performances for Club Deportivo Aurora.



His journey in football saw him represent the Ghana U-20 team earlier in his career, showcasing his talent on the international stage.



Having previously played for Cochabamba FC and CD Enrique Happ, Akologo's skills as a goalkeeper have earned him a spot in the Bolivia national team squad.



With upcoming matches against Algeria and Andorra in the inaugural FIFA Series, Akologo is poised to make his senior international debut and further establish himself as a formidable presence on the global football stage.