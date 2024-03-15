Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani reacts to permanent move to Slovan Bratislava

Sports News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani has shared his excitement after sealing a permanent transfer to Slovakian outfit Slovan Bratislava.



The former Dreams FC marksman signed a contract that will keep him at the Bratislava-based team until the end of the year, having spent time on loan at the club.



"Sharani Zuberu is already officially a player of Slovan Bratislava. The club administratively completed the arrival of a Ghanaian offensive footballer, whom our implementation team will be able to count on again in competitive matches," wrote the club in confirming the move.



Reacting to the move, the former Ghana U20 forward expressed his joy and promised to work hard to improve and also develop his potential at the club.



"I am very happy that I will be able to wear the white jersey. I appreciate this opportunity and will do my best to improve and develop my potential," said Sharani.



"I am extremely proud as a white hawk and will consistently put up my best to blossom my potentials so we can continue to share the amazing success history of this great wonderful club," he added.