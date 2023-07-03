Ghanaian forward Sirlord Conteh scores to power Paderborn to victory over Wuppertal

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

German-Ghanaian forward Sirlord Calvin Conteh was on target for SC Paderborn in their preseason friendly win against Wuppertal.



Paderborn inflicted a 2-1 home win over the German lower-tier club on Saturday as they prepare for the 2023/24 Bundesliga 2 season.



The host shot into the lead after just three minutes into the clash through Adriano Grimaldi after connecting from a nice pass.



The visitors responded quickly after finding the back of the net in the 15th minute through midfielder Tim Korzuschek as both teams went to recess with a goal apiece.



After the break, the Ghanaian international found the back of the net to seal victory for Paderborn in the encounter.



The 26-year-old scored in the 68th minute to hand his side a 2-1 win on Saturday.